Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Which is best?

Just this month, we've seen a pair of big-deal Android phones revealed: the Google Pixel 3 XL and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Both pack in plenty of top-end tech and perks to deliver a pricey, yet alluring smartphone experience. The Pixel 3 XL is Google's latest vision of what an Android flagship should be, with plenty of software smarts and certainly a load of powerful tech to help execute on those aims.

And here comes the Mate 20 Pro, one of the autumn's most compelling debuts. It's a sleek step up from this spring's Huawei P20 Pro, our favourite handset for the past several months, packing in a lot of additional polish and unique features as well.

Which of these phones most deserves to replace that wad of cash in your pocket? Here's what we think.