How to watch WWE WrestleMania 39 wherever you are

People may fondly remember the wrestling promotion formerly known as WWF, now WWE, from its Attitude Era of the 1990s. It could be even earlier, a time defined by Andre The Giant, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and the ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. We’ve had Ruthless Aggression and PG eras, but for non-wrestling fans, the concept of WWE and its flagship event, WrestleMania, might seem like a pretty bonkers one. But WrestleMania still easily one of the biggest events in the world – ‘sports entertainment’ or otherwise.

Legions of fans gather to this annual medley of body slamming, table breaking mayhem each year. A staggering 156,352 people attended 2022’s event, which also saw a record 1.1 billion video views across video and social media channel – according to WWE. The event also achieved 2.2 billion impressions across all social platforms, beating that year’s Super Bowl (the ACTUAL, real life Super Bowl).

Even with all that said, WWE is aiming for WrestleMania 39 to be its biggest yet. The ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, as it is humbly nicknamed, takes place on Saturday, 1 April and Sunday, 2 April. Hosted at LA’s 70,240-seater SoFi Stadium, WrestleMania 39 will see the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar, Lita, Trish Stratus, and the not-exactly-fame-shy Logan Paul in the ring.

WWE may refer to its fans as the ‘WWE Universe’, but where on Earth can folks watch WrestleMania 39 live? Fortunately, there’s a place for you…wherever you are.

UK

Play

In the UK, each day of WrestleMania 39 will begin 1am GMT, and creeps into the early hours of each morning from there. Die hard fans may want to take the Monday off work.

You can watch WrestleMania 39 via pay-per-view, with BT Sport Box Office airing both nights of the event on UK TV for a cost of £19.95. However, we’d suggest picking up a WWE Network subscription for £9.99 per month. For a tenner, you’ll be able to stream both nights of WrestleMania live, every live WWE PPV, access to weekly Raw, Smackdown and NXT WWE programming, and more than 10,000 hours of archive video on demand to bring back those nostalgic feels.

Fancy watching some wrasslin’ but don’t fancy paying? We can dig it, sucka. The WWE Network offers a free subscription membership, with access to more than 15,000 titles, original shows, classic pay-per-views and more.

Europe

In Europe, viewers can watch WrestleMania 39 via the WWE Network, which is available in a number of European nations and can be accessed directly to watch local content. This includes countries from Spain to Sweden, but a full list of countries is available to view here.

US and ROW

WrestleMania 39 begins with the kick-off show, which starts at 7PM ET. The main event gets started at 8PM ET. Fans can subscribe to WWE Network across the globe, but content providers vary on where you live.

On the other side of the Atlantic (and a few places elsewhere), fans in the United States, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Marian Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands can watch WWE Network content exclusively through Peacock. WWE Network was its own streaming service in the US until 2021, when WWE and NBCUniversal partnered to give the Peacock streaming service exclusive rights to WWE Network in a reported $1 billion, five year deal.

Those in Canada can subscribe through local cable providers such as Bell, SaskTel and Shaw, or stream on Sportsnet NOW. In Australia, WrestleMania is available to stream on BINGE, while in India, access to WWE Network content is available through SonyLiv.

For a full list of the how and where you can find the WWE Network in your country, direct your click here.