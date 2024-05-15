How to watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, wherever you are

Saturday 18 May 2024 sees two of boxing’s heaviest hitters go toe to toe in Saudi Arabia. The Gypsy King Tyson Fury will take on the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in a bout that will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over 20 years. Both fighters enter the ring unbeaten, but only one will leave champion in a must watch boxing match.

With so much hype (and a little controversy) surrounding the fight, it’s easy to see why it’s already being lauded as one of the biggest fights of all time. But where and how can you watch it?

When does it start?

We’re expecting Fury and Usyk to emerge for the ring walks at 11PM UK time, 6PM ET, 3PM PT. For UK viewers, the night’s coverage will begin at 4PM UK time, 11AM ET, 8AM PT on Sky Sports Box Office. There will also be two hours of undercard fights available to watch on Sky Sports Action from 4PM UK time, 11AM ET, 8AM PT.

Who’s fighting on the night?

Alongside Fury and Usyk, the night features a stacked undercard of fighters.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis

While unconfirmed, other fights expected on the undercard are:

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez

US

Play

The whole night of action will be shown on DAZN & ESPN+ USA in the US ($69.99). The Fury and Usyk ringwalks are expected to begin at 18:05ET/16:05PT.

Through DAZN, Fury vs Usyk is available in over 200 countries across the globe. Find a full list of countries and prices here.

UK

Play

In the UK, the whole night’s actions will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) and Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492). As it’s a PPV, the event costs £24.95 for current Sky customers, or €27.95 for Sky (and Virgin Media) customers in the Republic of Ireland.

If you’re not a Sky customer, the fight is available to buy from DAZN for £24.99.

VPN

With a VPN, you can watch Fury vs Usyk from anywhere in the world, on virtually any broadcaster in the world. We’ve already picked out our favourite VPN services, which includes the likes of NordVPN and more. In our personal opinion, ExpressVPN is our preferred service for sports fans, offering secure high-speed servers in 105 countries.

