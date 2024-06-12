The Euros are easily one of the most exciting football events in Europe. And it’s back in 2024, hosted in Germany this time around. England last got into the finals three years ago, but fans are hopeful that the Euros 2024 could be England’s chance to finally win the tournament. In this summer of football, there will be a total of 51 matches played.

But how can you tune into each match? Thankfully, things are a little easier than subscribing to Sky Sports – you can watch the tournament for free. Here’s our guide on how to watch the Euros 2024, wherever you are.

Opening Match : 14 June 2024

: 14 June 2024 Group Stage : 14 June – 26 June 2024

: 14 June – 26 June 2024 Round of 16 : 29 June – 2 July 2024

: 29 June – 2 July 2024 Quarter-finals : 5 July – 6 July 2024

: 5 July – 6 July 2024 Semi-finals : 9 July – 10 July 2024

: 9 July – 10 July 2024 Final: 14 July 2024

Get ready for some standout matches in the group stage, including the opening match and the always thrilling knockout rounds. Mark these dates on your calendar so you don’t miss any of the action!

In the UK

Play

Watching the Euros 2024 in the UK is completely free – no subscription required. To catch the tournament in the UK, you’ll want to tune into BBC and ITV, as they will be sharing broadcasting duties. Both channels offer streaming through BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, ensuring you don’t miss a single goal.

In the US

Play

Stateside fans can watch the Euros 2024 matches on ESPN and ABC. If you’re more of a streamer, ESPN+ will have live coverage. These channels offer comprehensive coverage, ensuring you catch every crucial moment.

ESPN+ is available for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year with an ESPN+ Annual Plan. You can also bundle ESPN+ (With Ads) with Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads) for $12.99 per month.

In Europe

For our friends across Europe, local broadcasters will have you covered. In Germany, ARD and ZDF are your go-tos, while TF1 and M6 will broadcast the matches in France. Italy’s RAI and Mediaset have the rights, and Spain will tune into RTVE and Mediaset España. You can check exactly which channel it’ll broadcast on using UEFA’s official guide.

Using a VPN

Don’t forget about popular streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. They often offer packages that include ESPN and other sports channels, making it easy to get your football fix.

Caught in a region with poor coverage or travelling during the matches? A VPN is your best friend. The likes of ExpressVPN (3000+ servers in 3,000 servers in 94 nations) and NordVPN (5400 servers across 60+ countries) offer deals perfectly tailored for Premier League viewing. Many even come with a few months free.

Our guides to the best VPN and best free VPN – which should you choose?

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home