How to watch the Euros 2024, wherever you are
Want to watch England try to win the Euros 2024? Here's how you can tune in to Europe's biggest summer football tournament this summer
The Euros are easily one of the most exciting football events in Europe. And it’s back in 2024, hosted in Germany this time around. England last got into the finals three years ago, but fans are hopeful that the Euros 2024 could be England’s chance to finally win the tournament. In this summer of football, there will be a total of 51 matches played.
But how can you tune into each match? Thankfully, things are a little easier than subscribing to Sky Sports – you can watch the tournament for free. Here’s our guide on how to watch the Euros 2024, wherever you are.
Key Dates and Matches
- Opening Match: 14 June 2024
- Group Stage: 14 June – 26 June 2024
- Round of 16: 29 June – 2 July 2024
- Quarter-finals: 5 July – 6 July 2024
- Semi-finals: 9 July – 10 July 2024
- Final: 14 July 2024
Get ready for some standout matches in the group stage, including the opening match and the always thrilling knockout rounds. Mark these dates on your calendar so you don’t miss any of the action!
In the UK
Watching the Euros 2024 in the UK is completely free – no subscription required. To catch the tournament in the UK, you’ll want to tune into BBC and ITV, as they will be sharing broadcasting duties. Both channels offer streaming through BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, ensuring you don’t miss a single goal.
In the US
Stateside fans can watch the Euros 2024 matches on ESPN and ABC. If you’re more of a streamer, ESPN+ will have live coverage. These channels offer comprehensive coverage, ensuring you catch every crucial moment.
ESPN+ is available for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year with an ESPN+ Annual Plan. You can also bundle ESPN+ (With Ads) with Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads) for $12.99 per month.
In Europe
For our friends across Europe, local broadcasters will have you covered. In Germany, ARD and ZDF are your go-tos, while TF1 and M6 will broadcast the matches in France. Italy’s RAI and Mediaset have the rights, and Spain will tune into RTVE and Mediaset España. You can check exactly which channel it’ll broadcast on using UEFA’s official guide.
Using a VPN
Don’t forget about popular streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. They often offer packages that include ESPN and other sports channels, making it easy to get your football fix.
Caught in a region with poor coverage or travelling during the matches? A VPN is your best friend. The likes of ExpressVPN (3000+ servers in 3,000 servers in 94 nations) and NordVPN (5400 servers across 60+ countries) offer deals perfectly tailored for Premier League viewing. Many even come with a few months free.
- Our guides to the best VPN and best free VPN – which should you choose?