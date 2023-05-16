How to watch the 2023 NFL season, wherever you live

The 2023 NFL season is getting ever closer. With this year’s schedule finally released, the time has come to begin the countdowns to training camp, the preseason, and the official start. This year’s season officially begins when the defending world champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game, which begins 7 September. Check out our guide to the best streaming services for sport and more.

Where you watch NFL games on television is changing significantly this season. For the first time, Google’s YouTube TV is the home for NFL Sunday Ticket. The rest of the schedule will appear on the familiar channels in the United States: CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video. And that says nothing about international coverage.

Play

The 2023 NFL season regular is set to conclude on 7 January 2024, the final day when regular games will be played. Following that, Wild Card Weekend has been scheduled for 13-15 January, with the Divisional round beginning on 20-21 January. The Conference Championship games will take place on 28 January. Finally, the season will culminate with Super Bowl LVIII on 11 February at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

For 2023, the NFL has implemented a flexible scheduling system to ensure maximum coverage. In 2023, new media arrangements will bring significant changes to the rules. Monday Night Football games will be included in the league’s flexible scheduling system for the first time this season. Additionally, there is expected to be more cross-flexing of Sunday afternoon games between CBS and Fox. CBS and Fox can protect a limited number of games featuring specific AFC or NFC teams, respectively.

What international games will be played this year?

The 2023 NFL season includes five International Games this year in London, United Kingdom, and Frankfurt, Germany. The Jacksonville Jaguars become the first NFL team to play two games overseas in the same season. They kick things off on 1 October when they play against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium. It’s the 10th regular season home game in London. One week later, on 8 October, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will play host to Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars. The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens play on 15 October, again at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

On 5 November, the first of two NFL Frankfurt Games will be held when the Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII Champions, play against the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium. The following Sunday, 12 November, the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts play to end the 2023 NFL International Games.

Holiday games

For the first time this year, the NFL will air a game on Black Friday (November 24) and offers three games on Christmas Day. Once again, the Detroit Lions (vs. the Green Bay Packers) and Dallas Cowboys (vs the Washington Commanders) host Thanksgiving Games. That night, the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers. The first-ever Black Friday game will air on Amazon Video and feature the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets.

Christmas Day games include the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Baltimore Ravens vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

How to watch NFL on TV and streaming services

US

In the 2023 NFL season, CBS and FOX are again the Sunday hosts of AFC and NFC games. This equates to around 80 games in each region throughout the year. Paramount+ offers the added convenience of streaming games, as do the CBS and FOX apps. Games that air each week varies by region.

NBC hosts about 20 Sunday Night Football games each season. These are often the week’s biggest games, although some aren’t nearly as exciting as others. Peacock is the home to Sunday Night Football streaming.

The iconic Monday Night Football returns for a 54th season during the 2023 NFL season. After initially airing on ABC, ESPN has been the home to Monday Night Football for 18 years. At least one post-season game will be shown on ABC.

For the second consecutive year, Amazon Prime will offer Thursday Night Football. In 2023, this weekly NFL event will feature 15 games to start off each new week.

For CBS, NBC, and ESPN content, you’ll need a satellite, cable, or subscription streaming service like YouTube TV, Sling, or Hulu, among many others. Thursday Night Football requires an Amazon Prime subscription which costs $15 per month or $139 per year.

UK and Europe

Even if you’re outside of the United States, you can catch NFL games. For residents in the U.K. and Ireland, game coverage is available through ITV/FTA, Channel 5 (Monday Night Football), Sky Sports, and Now.

To watch the NFL in the UK and Ireland, your best bet is to subscribe to NFL Game Pass, the sport’s official online streaming service. The service cost £151 for the entire season or £15 weekly in 2022. Prices for 2023 haven’t yet been announced. You can access Thursday Night Football via an Amazon Prime member, which is £9 per month or £95 per year. NFL Game Pass is also available in mainland Europe and beyond – find more details here.

Streaming with NFL Sunday Ticket?

If you’re a football fan looking to watch out-of-market games that aren’t available on local channels, NFL Sunday Ticket is the perfect solution. This subscription service provides access to games produced by Fox and CBS. It also includes NFL RedZone, which offers live coverage of every scoring play for that day’s games.

Previously, satellite provider DirecTV held exclusive rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package in the United States. However, starting in the 2023 NFL season, Google’s YouTube TV will be the new home for this popular service. You can watch NFL Sunday Ticket across various platforms, including the web, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

Prices for this year’s NFL Sunday Ticket in the U.S. differ, depending on your YouTube TV subscription. If you do have a YouTube TV subscription, it will cost you $349 per season. For $389, you’ll also get NFL RedZone. These packages are $449 and $489 without a YouTube TV subscription; in this case, games are streamed via YouTube. Until 6 June, you can purchase any of these plans with a $100 discount.

Unfortunately, NFL Sunday Ticket is only available to subscribers in the US for now.