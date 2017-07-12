How to back up your iPhone and iPad before you install iOS 11

You get 5 GB of space on iCloud for free. Use it. Ensure you’re on Wi-Fi, open the Settings app and select iCloud. Turn on relevant options that aren’t already activated, to send important data (calendars, reminders, browser bookmarks, and so on) to the cloud.

At that point, these are all safe, and can be retrieved elsewhere should iOS 11 fire your iPhone or iPad into the heart of the sun. (If it turns out you need more storage, upgrade. You can always downgrade again later if you deem you no longer need the back-up.)

Now scroll down to and select Storage & Backup. Tap ‘Back Up Now’. You might have to enter your password, and then you’ll either get a progress bar indicating how long the back-up will take, or you’ll see a ‘Not Enough Storage’ warning. In the latter case, tap Manage Storage, select your device, and under Backup Options, deselect any items you can easily restore from elsewhere. (For example, if you have already backed-up your photos to your PC or Mac, disable Camera Roll, which is usually the biggest block of data.)

Your iCloud back-up will include app data, Camera Roll content, iTunes Store purchases, contacts and messages, notes and calendars, network and email account passwords, preferences, and Safari autofill data. It will also take ages, so don’t leave this until the last minute.