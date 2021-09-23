Smartphones and tablets are regularly accused of eating into people’s time. But device use isn’t the problem – it’s how these devices are used. Apple’s new Focus feature in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 aims to help you, well, focus.

Ideally, you should use an iPhone or iPad meaningfully, in the context of the situation you’re in – such as work, relaxation, gaming or exercise. However, people have a tendency to fritter time away, being distracted by notifications and social networks.

The Focus feature is perhaps best thought of as Do Not Disturb evolved – a granular, context-aware system that learns from your behaviour. Apple’s Stephen Tonna, Director, Platform Product Marketing, spoke to Stuff to provide more insight into the thinking behind Focus and the benefits it can bring.