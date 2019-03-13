Honor View 20 vs OnePlus 6T: Which is best?

It's a brave new world – one in which we not only have different kinds of notch designs, but also phones that take away from the screen in entirely new ways. Brave indeed.

On the front, both of these Android handsets have a bit of "chin" at the bottom, but they vary on the top: the OnePlus 6T uses a small teardrop notch at the center to create space for the front-facing camera, while the Honor View 20 pokes a little hole in the upper left camera for its camera.

The latter is the same kind of approach used by the Samsung Galaxy S10, albeit on the opposite top corner, but you'll have to decide whether you prefer the small notch or the hole. They're not far off in terms of total impact, but the notch is a little bit larger.

Meanwhile, the Honor View 20 definitely packs more of a punch on the back thanks to its eye-catching reflective backing, which has an angular pattern to it. The OnePlus 6T's matte finish is definitely more subdued by comparison. You might dig that more, but we'll take the flash, thanks.

Verdict: Honor View 20