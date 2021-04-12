Green age riot: The best eco-friendly gadgets you'll actually want to buy

HP has been ahead of the curve with recycled materials: the computer giant used waste plastic picked by the people of Haiti in its ink cartridges as early as 2016. But it’s the undeniably handsome Dragonfly series of hybrids and laptops that are now stealing the sustainable show.

Sure, it’s latest-generation 13.3in Dragonfly G2 gets new 11th-gen Intel chips and 5G; but more importantly than that, over 80 % of all mechancial parts are made from recycled materials, including the speakers and the keyboard. HP uses ocean-bound plastic – which, for clarity, isn’t plastic pulled from the sea, but irresponsibly discarded waste that was heading there. It’s committed to using 30 % recycled materials in all its personal and printing products by 2025, leading it to be named America’s most responsible company of 2021 by Newsweek – followed, interestingly, by four other computer firms.

The Elite Dragonfly G2 is a premium do-it-all convertible laptop sitting between HP’s Spectre and EliteBook ranges. The chassis is actually made from magnesium, so it’s lighter than 1kg; and aside from the 30 % -faster CPU, an Iris Xe GPU gives the graphics an 80 % boost.

Also new for 2021 is a ‘Max’ edition aimed at remote workers (hello, everyone?) with a 5MP webcam, extra mics, HP Elite Earbuds included and a privacy screen as standard to hide OnlyFans from your mum.