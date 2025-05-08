You won’t have to wait for this Bluetooth speaker to charge to keep listening

As good as the best Bluetooth speakers are, I can’t say that I’ve ever had one last for a long time. They’ve got sealed-up plastic shells, non-removable batteries, and seem to conk out after a year or two of decent sound. But Poca’s new Pine Beat Bluetooth speaker is doing things a bit differently. It’s a speaker and power bank with swappable batteries.

And that one clever detail changes everything. You don’t have to stop your playlist while the speaker slowly juices back up. Just swap the battery and carry on. It makes perfect sense, really.

As far as audio goes, there’s a custom 2.5-inch driver with a neodymium magnet for super sound quality. It sits alongside a tweeter for highs and a passive radiator for bass. What’s more, this Bluetooth speaker isn’t just about convenience – it’s built to last. The body is made from ocean waste plastic, recycled aluminium, recycled silicone, and even a dash of organic cotton. It’s IP67 rated too, which means it’ll survive a muddy hike, beach trip, or accidental swan dive into a lake.

There’s more, of course. The circuit board can be swapped out for future upgrades, making the Pine Beat a rare bit of tech that might still be with you in five years – assuming you don’t leave it at the campsite. Then there’s the accessories, all sustainably made in the UK and weirdly satisfying in how modular they make everything feel. Want to stick it to your paddleboard? Use the Mag Base. Hang it from a tree? The Cord’s got a carabiner and plenty of attitude. Peg it into the ground at your next BBQ? The Peg Stake’s got you.

Poca’s Pine Beat is available now directly from Poca for £170. US pricing and availability hasn’t been announced yet. Extra batteries and accessories are £25 each, and bundle deals are available if you’re kitting the Bluetooth speaker out.