Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: what’s the difference?

Previous Pixel devices kept costs down with bland design. Not the Pixel 6. Both the vanilla variant and its Pro sibling ditch familiar aluminium in favour of ‘edgeless’ rear panels crafted from glass. These wrap around to meet an alloy frame at the edge, while a distinctive camera bump now divides the back. Can’t tell the two apart? Look for the one with more space above the bump: that’s the Pixel 6 Pro.

Buyers of the standard Pixel 6 will find perfectly sturdy Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shielding the rear of their handset, while Pro purchasers receive the even tougher Gorilla Glass Victus. Both should be sturdy enough to resist scratches. And both will probably end up protected by cases anyway.

From the front, the new Pixel 6 devices share a similar design language. Both feature barely-there frames, with squarer corners than the rounded ones seen on the Pixel 5. Each Pixel 6 also features a centred hole-punch camera, rather than offset lens which previously appeared on the Pixel 5.

But there are also some visual differences between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, especially when viewed face-on. Besides a larger display (see below), the Pixel 6 Pro has noticeably slimmer bezels on either side of the screen, giving it a more streamlined, premium look. In contrast, the standard Pixel 6 features a thicker bezel that’s pretty much uniform around the entire display. It also lacks the neat colour accents top and bottom which appear on the Pro.

Speaking of which, both devices ship in a trio of two-tone designs, with contrast panels found above the camera bump on the rear of each. Both ship in Stormy Black, with the Pixel 6 also available in Sorta Seafoam or Kinda Coral – while the Pixel 6 Pro comes in Sorta Sunny or Cloudy White.

Each Pixel 6 also features IP68 water-resistance. Google actually states that the devices are designed to comply with the IPX8 standard (which means full waterproofing) but doesn’t guarantee that you can safely use your new smartphone underwater.

The Pixel 6 Pro is marginally wider (by 1.1mm) and significantly taller (by 5.3mm) than the Pixel 6, which tells you plenty about the differences in bezel width and display size. Both devices are 8.9mm slim and weigh essentially the same (the Pixel 6 Pro is 3g heavier at 210g).