Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4a: the weigh-in

Google just launched its 5G-capable Pixel 5 this week, but that wasn’t the only new Pixel showcased: the Pixel 4a 5G is also coming.

Wait, the Pixel 4a? Didn’t that come out a couple months ago? Yes, the standard Pixel 4a is already out, but now there’s a Pixel 4a on the horizon. Surprisingly, it’s not just a 5G-boosted copycat, but actually closer to the Pixel 5 in terms of features.

That certainly complicates the Pixel lineup, so if you’re thinking of buying one of the budget-friendlier Pixels in the coming months, there’s a few things you need to know. Here’s a look at how the Pixel 4a 5G compares to the original Pixel 4a.