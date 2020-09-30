All the news you need to know from Google’s 2020 Pixel 5 launch event

Google kept this year’s event short and sweet with a host of A-listers like Jon Ronson and Selena Gomez explaining about how much they love music.

All this was a fitting intro to the new Nest Audio Speaker, a replacement for the Google Home (2016) finding a place somewhere between the Nest Home Max and Nest Mini.

Next up is the Google Chromecast with Google TV built-in which spells the end of the Google Play and TV App, but you do get a neat remote controller and it no longer requires a smartphone since Google TV brings a dedicated operating system.

And it wouldn’t be a Google event without news of the much revered Pixels, which were saved until the end of the presentation introducing the much-anticipated Pixel 5 5G and the suspiciously similar Pixel 4a 5G. Let’s start there...