The best Google Pixel 5 deals available right now

Google’s snap happy Pixel is entering its fifth generation with style.
Many were left with a bone to pixel with the previous gen – after what seemed to be a bit of a misstep with the previous generation in terms of the small battery life, stingy storage and a rather bland design.
Well, it looks as if lessons have been learnt – as the bright colours of the design pop with the full-size bezel-less displays, a far bigger batter and (let’s not forget the thing Pixels are known for) that incredible camera for superior stills, including a new ultra-wide lense.
The Pixel 5 is up for pre-order and we’ve got the best deals listed just below.
Pre-order SIM Free for £599 with a free pair of Bose QC35 Headphones
But the fun doesn’t stop at just the phone when it comes to pre-ordering your Pixel 5...
Google Pixel 5 best deals
The selection of deals on Google’s Pixel 5 are here and they’re looking good! We have recommended a couple just below, but browse the widget as it appears to shop around the rest.
- 72GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Bose QC35 Headphones
Total cost of ownership: £1061.99
Buy now for £43 per month with £29.99 upfront
ID Mobile
- 20GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £937.75