The best Google Pixel 5 deals available right now

Google’s snap happy Pixel is entering its fifth generation with style.

Many were left with a bone to pixel with the previous gen – after what seemed to be a bit of a misstep with the previous generation in terms of the small battery life, stingy storage and a rather bland design.

Well, it looks as if lessons have been learnt – as the bright colours of the design pop with the full-size bezel-less displays, a far bigger batter and (let’s not forget the thing Pixels are known for) that incredible camera for superior stills, including a new ultra-wide lense.

The Pixel 5 is up for pre-order and we’ve got the best deals listed just below.

