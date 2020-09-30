Features

The best Google Pixel 5 deals available right now

Google’s Pixel 5 is coming! Here are the best pre-order deals available right now.
Google’s snap happy Pixel is entering its fifth generation with style. 

Many were left with a bone to pixel with the previous gen – after what seemed to be a bit of a misstep with the previous generation in terms of the small battery life, stingy storage and a rather bland design. 

Well, it looks as if lessons have been learnt – as the bright colours of the design pop with the full-size bezel-less displays, a far bigger batter and (let’s not forget the thing Pixels are known for) that incredible camera for superior stills, including a new ultra-wide lense. 

The Pixel 5 is up for pre-order and we’ve got the best deals listed just below. 

Pre-order SIM Free for £599 with a free pair of Bose QC35 Headphones 

Pre-order offer: Free Bose QC35 Headphones Worth £259 When You Pre-order

But the fun doesn’t stop at just the phone when it comes to pre-ordering your Pixel 5... 

As a nice little extra, you can get a free pair of Bose QC35 headphones with the Stuff Recommends deals selected just below. 

Google Pixel 5 best deals

The selection of deals on Google’s Pixel 5 are here and they’re looking good! We have recommended a couple just below, but browse the widget as it appears to shop around the rest. 

Vodafone
  • 72GB data 
  • Unlimited minutes 
  • Unlimited texts 
  • Free Bose QC35 Headphones 

Total cost of ownership: £1061.99 

Buy now for £43 per month with £29.99 upfront 

 

ID Mobile
  • 20GB data 
  • Unlimited minutes 
  • Unlimited texts 

Total cost of ownership: £937.75 

Buy now for £36.99 per month with £49.99 upfront 