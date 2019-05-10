Google Pixel 3a vs Motorola Moto G7 Plus: Which is best?

The Pixel 3a is Google's cheapest Pixel to date, delivering a mid-range revision on the Pixel 3 that costs almost half the price without shedding all of its best features.

Even so, it's launching into a smartphone market that is increasingly focused on brilliant, budget-friendly devices, packing just enough flagship allure into £200-300 phones to make you reconsider a much higher spend. Motorola's latest Moto G7 Plus is the best of the bunch right now, with a teardrop notch, a pretty good camera, and enough power and polish to feel like a steal at £269.

Is it worth spending a bit more for the £399 Pixel 3a? Here's what we think, now that we've reviewed Google's new mid-ranger.