General Election 2019: Stuff’s guide to following the results

News flash: there’s a general election in the UK today, and whether you’re able to vote in it or not, you might want to follow the results as they come in.

After all, it’s arguably the most important election in a generation, delivering a government that will define British politics for the next five years – and, thanks to Brexit, perhaps long beyond that.

The internet, social media and the 24-hour news cycle may have been weaponised by certain parties during this election cycle, making this quite possibly the most dishonest and disheartening election campaign in living memory. But! But! They also make it easier than ever to keep up to date with what’s happening tonight. Pats on the back all round, lads.

Here’s where to go if you want to follow along.