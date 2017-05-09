Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in May

Between button-mashing and VR stick-waving, it's all too easy to miss some magnificent game releases.

Not anymore, though. See, we're always on the hunt for the next game to steal months of our lives - and the last thing we want is to miss it because we're too busy playing the last one.

So, with that in mind, here's your monthly compendium of the five most scintillating new releases coming before June rolls around. You can thank us later.