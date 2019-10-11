Game on: 8 of the best gaming smartphones

Smartphones come in all shapes and sizes. There are budget bargains, mid-range marvels, camera-heavy contraptions, fabulous flagships, foldable fiends, and even handsets designed purely for gaming.

Yep, you heard us. Out there right now is the gaming smartphone of your dreams, a handset that'll grant you the inconceivable ability to play preposterously popular titles like Fortnite and PUBG when you're on the move. Sounds great, doesn't it?

As you can imagine, a bang-up gaming phone needs to have a few things. We're talking a processor capable of pushing performance to the max, more RAM than you can shake a stick at, and a dazzling display that'll give you the edge when it comes down to the wire.

Even with that knoweldge, separating the best from the rest in a market this crowded is no easy feat, which is why we've taken the liberty of spotlighting eight of the very best gaming phones we've encountered on our travels. Are you ready, player one?