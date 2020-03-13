The Futurist: Your Private Parts Exposed

It’s time to let it go. It’s time to admit it.

What little digital privacy you think you had faded a long time ago. Give me two data points about you and within a couple of minutes I’ll probably be able to tell you more about yourself, your passions and neuroses, and your life, than perhaps even your partner knows. Give me another 20 or so minutes and there’s a high likelihood I can crack all of your devices and identify your login details too.

As for your biometric passwords? I’ll throw cracking those into the mix just for fun. Then I’ll send your connected home crazy, while I check in on your home cameras to make sure you fed your pets this morning… before holding your connected pacemaker, and perhaps the city you live in, to ransom.

Ah, the world of privacy and security. It isn’t what it used to be – and the ways in which cyber-criminals can hack into your particulars are becoming ever more sophisticated and ever more sneaky.