Flying Low: 8 ways to get cheaper flights this summer

Thinking of leaving on a jet plane? Even if you’re not sure when you’ll be back again, you’ll probably want to get your tickets for as little as possible. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best flight comparison apps and websites, to help you save as much dosh as you can.

And remember: you should always use comparison sites with your browser in incognito mode, that way they can’t trick you into panic buying by artificially raising prices when you return.

These are the sites and apps we're using to find a cheap getaway this summer...