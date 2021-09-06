First glass: the best entry-level camera lenses for less than £500

Photography was once reserved for tweed-wearing architects with a pipe perennially in hand. Thankfully, the days of stuffy snappers are long gone.

With the invention of digital cameras and limitless free YouTube education, it’s never been easier to become an artistic content creator with an eye for stills. And while some might be happy shooting with filters and a flagship smartphone, the more serious among us will always prefer to use a ‘proper’ camera to fulfil their artistic ambitions.

But once you’ve got a camera, the next big question is which lenses to buy – which is where things get tricky. Luckily, we’re here to provide some clarity. The best optical investments will give your photography a professional sheen, without breaking the bank. Whether you want a telephoto for wildlife, a wide angle for landscapes or something to capture portraits with stunning blurred backgrounds, this list is packed with excellent lens options that are sure to fit into any budget, no matter the brand you’re using.