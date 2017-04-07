The first 16 things you should do with your Huawei P10 or P10 Plus

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are Huawei’s best phones to date - super-fast, sleek smartphones with stellar cameras and scores of tricks.

They run Android 7.0 Nougat, with Huawei’s EMEI 5.1 skin on top of it - and it’s here that you might need some help.

Y’see, EMEI is a complex bit of software, with its own way of doing things, so knowing how to get to the good stuff isn’t always obvious. Read on, and we’ll show you the shortcuts.