Everything you need to know when switching from iPhone to Android

If you’re really at the start of this journey, we have a few tips on finding the right Android phone.

If your budget is tight, look at Motorola Moto and Honor models. You can’t really beat them. The Honor 9 Lite and Moto G6 Play are where we’d start. Both companies offer cheaper phones, but any lower than these and you’ll start to see performance issues you probably won’t appreciate as an ex iPhone associate.

Stepping up to the mid-range sector, Honor is another top name, as is old favourite Nokia. The Honor 10 is fantastic value, as is the Honor Play. It may not be a “cool” name, but that’s why we get such a good deal on its phones. The Nokia 7 Plus is a very solid mid-range option too. If you can spend a bit more, the OnePlus 6 is unmissable. It costs £469 but performs at the same level as top-end Androids. And iPhones.

If only big money mobiles will do, you can’t really go wrong. Sony, HTC, LG, Samsung and Huawei all offer great choices. And without loads of experience of Androids, you’ll probably like the lot.

However, we recommend Samsung’s S9 family of phones, available in smaller and larger “Plus” varieties, and the Huawei P20 Pro. It takes the best handheld low-light photos around. If you want to experience the purest version of Google, check out the Pixel range.