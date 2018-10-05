Everything you need to know about moving from Android to iPhone

We love the idea of a smartphone fresh start. No photo from three years ago cluttering the memory, no apps you downloaded and then used once. Sounds like bliss. However, Apple has made an app that lets you transfer all your old Android guff over to your new iPhone.

And because this is Apple, the focus is on security. You’ll see a prompt to use “Move to iOS” when you setup your iPhone. It’s an app downloaded from Google Play on your old Android. You just type a code from your iPhone screen on the Android, and then you can wirelessly transfer messages, contacts, camera photos, bookmarks and account details to your iPhone.

It all takes place over a Wi-Fi connection between the two phones. Move to iOS doesn't get you all your Android apps back, mind. Sorry. Getting music and videos on your iPhone One of the classic iPhone annoyances won’t affect some of you these days.

But if you still like to listen to your own digital music collection, or watch downloaded movies outside of Netflix and iPlayer, it’s still a right old inconvenience.

You can’t drag and drop files on an iPhone as you may have done with your Android. Instead, you have to do the job through iTunes. It was a pain in 2008. It’s a pain ten years later. But it’s not that bad. Just open up iTunes, go to the device section, select the File menu and “add files to library”. They’ll be sent over with the next sync.

And if you have files that won’t play, try a media player app like PlayerXtreme. It’ll offer codec support iPhones don’t have as standard, letting you play more kinds of files.