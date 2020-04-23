Eco boost: tech to help save the planet

Amsterdam-based Fairphone started out in 2013 to raise awareness about ‘conflict minerals’ in gadgets, but has now become a leader in sustainable phone production using an increasingly ethical supply chain.

Its latest model, the Fairphone 3, maintains a modular approach, letting you quickly repair virtually every component, from the camera to the screen – it’s the only smartphone we’re aware of that comes with its own screwdriver. So if a part breaks, you can just buy a replacement, screw it in place and you’re set.

A new 5.7in FHD+ LCD (427ppi) screen costs £80, a camera £44, a battery £26 and a speaker £18, while the top module with selfie-cam and headphone socket costs £26. It’s not a cheap phone, and the quality of the 12MP/5MP cameras can’t compete with the likes of Apple or Samsung; but as the tech gets better, upgrades will be effortless.

With its Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (plus microSD) and a stripped-down version of Android 9, the Fairphone 3 can keep up with budget smartphones; it’s no flagship beater, but for now at least, that’s not the point.

Fairphone is a totem to ethical production that, according to research from the EU Commission, could become the blueprint for a circular economy based on “reusability, reparability and upgradeability of components and software to avoid premature obsolescence”.

Find out more about Fairphone 3 here.