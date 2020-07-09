Drop everything and download: Quickart

A couple of the filters are a bit too Prisma, and that app’s five minutes faded years ago, plus there seem to be some issues with downloading the extra effects that are included as part of some, but a fix for that must only be an update away.

Of the 35 filters it offers, 15 of them are free to use, which is a pretty decent helping compared to some apps of this kind (we’re looking at you, FaceApp), but the pricing to unlock the whole lot feels wildly over the top. A month’s use costs £5.99, you can save a hefty chunk by coughing up £19.49 for a whole year, or lifetime access costs £54.99. That means you’ll have to be pretty taken by its powers before shelling out, especially considering Photoshop Camera does a very similar job for free.