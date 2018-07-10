Drop everything and download: New Star Soccer Manager

Some of football’s best players have gone on to have equally glittering management careers: Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola and the late Johan Cruyff to name just three. Well now you can add New Star Soccer to the list.

Having taken smartphones by storm in 2012, the team behind one of the most addictive footy games ever made has finally released a follow-up: New Star Soccer Manager.

Building on the simple yet compelling foundations laid by NSS, it’s a football management sim for phones that’s more light-hearted than Football Manager Mobile. But will adding this extra layer mean it loses its unfussy charm? We played a pre-release version to find out.

Download New Star Soccer Manager for iOS from the App Store here.