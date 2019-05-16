DJI Osmo Action vs GoPro Hero7 Black: The weigh-in

GoPro has been the de facto action cam leader for ages now, with no challengers really able to dethrone the king. But maybe the drone wizards at DJI can complete that ambitious feat.

The DJI Osmo Action is the company's first dedicated action cam, and as you'll notice from the images on this page, it doesn't have any spinny things attached (seriously, it won't fly). You might also notice this: it looks a lot like a GoPro. We imagine that's not accidental.

Last year's Hero7 Black was GoPro's most exciting camera in quite some time, but the DJI Osmo Action has some compelling features onboard not to mention a solid price advantage. Will it be enough for DJI to soar into the action cam lead? Let's take a look at this showdown.