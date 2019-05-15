Dual-screen DJI Osmo Action challenges GoPro to a face-off

GoPro has had the action cam market gripped pretty tightly underneath its white knuckles for years now, but DJI’s new Osmo Action has got other ideas. Unlike GoPro’s Hero range, the Osmo Action has colour screens both front (1.4in) and back (2.25in), so you can see exactly what its 12MP sensor is capturing no matter which way it’s pointing. Its RockSteady image stabilisation should keep your 4K 60fps footage as solid as the rocks you can bounce its compact waterproof chassis off, plus there’s also five different voice commands, so you can get it to start recording, take a still, or turn off even when its fixed to the top of your head (presumably via a helmet). Tempted? You can buy an Osmo Action now for £329 - a full £50 less than a GoPro Hero 7.