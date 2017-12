Christmas is a truly dull affair. No bungee jumps. No swimming with sharks. Just baubles, telly and a whole lot of wrapping paper.

If the thought of Santa shimmying down the chimney isn’t enough to keep your heart pumping, throw some thrills into the festive mix with our exhilerating gift guide for adrenaline junkies.

From mountain boards to flying lessons, thrill-seekers need look no further for sweaty palms on the 25th.