Christmas Gift Guide 2017: 20 gadget gift ideas for mad scientists

Grab your lab coat and put the sonic scalpel on charge: things are about to get scientific.

Christmas might be about coming together and sharing the love over prezzies and grub (apparently), but the real fun is found at the makeshift dining table lab, as Dad dissects a mouse and Uncle Jeff jiffies together a genetics machine with little more than some Play-Doh, a microscope and a pair of wires in the mains.

What's more, there's never been a better time to get young boffins scratching their heads: with a chronic shortage of science teachers in the UK, your conscience can be clear as you show your future minions how to raise an army of dinosaurs from the safety of your drone home. Glorious.

23andme Personal Genetics Kit (from £79)

If you fancy telling someone about the 100+ health conditions they might have - and the risk factors they’ve probably inherited - you might not be a very nice person. But you very well might want to give them this kit.

Tapping into the vast amounts of data human DNA can reveal, 23andMe will send you a package with all the instructions and tech you need to extract that info. They’ll then do all the testing before giving you your expected death date. OK, that last bit was a lie - but it’s still pretty spooky.

Celestron Micro Fi Wi-Fi Handheld Microscope (£160)

No mini-lab would be complete without a dinky microsope - and they don't come much cooler than this Wi-Fi enabled zoomer from Celestron.

Magnify your favourite bugs, rocks and bits of skin up to 80x, whilst streaming the dirty details to a nearby Apple or Android smart device. Sure, you could opt for the less expensive wired version - but for true mad scientists, cable-free is the way to go.

Air Power Engine Car (£15)

Teach your kids an eco lesson with this nifty air-powered car kit.

Piece together its Meccano-like components, pump air into the bottle and - whoosh! - it's travelled 50 metres in 35 seconds. Straight into the new TV. Who needs the Queen's speech, anyway?

Virtuali-Tee (£25)

Oh, sure - when you say “I want to see what your internal organs look like” it’s taken as a dangerous threat and all of your scalpels are confiscated.

But when they put some funny markings on a t-shirt and pair it with an AR smartphone app that the shows lungs, heart and various gloopy bits as they sit behind the ribcage, it’s all fun and games. Unfair, huh?

Kano Pixel Kit (£75)

Any self-respecting scientist should have a basic grasp of coding. Not so that they can take over the world by hacking into some unsuspecting national mainframe, mind. No, even boffins need their down time - and this dinky kit from Kano will give them the skills to bodge together a tiny disco in a jiffy.

Using simple, drag-and-drop components in the partner app, it’ll teach unsuspecting tinkerers the basics of programming, without a textbook in sight. Start with a light show, move on to a mini-game and, before you can say “night fever”, you’ll have a sound-activated Pac Man lighting up your evil lair.

