Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 25 gadget gift ideas for tech kids

Ah, Christmas: a time for family, happiness and massess of shiny plastic.
Alas, while a miniscule sqaure of advent chocolate might be enough to keep the little ones going 'til tea time, after all that wrapping, basting and, err, drinking, there's a good chance you'll need to sneak some shut-eye before the Queen gets on the telly box.
Thankfully, any one of these gadget gifts should keep your tech-keen kids occupied for weeks, giving you plenty of time to catch up on your kip.
You can thank us later.
Tech Will Save Us Micro:mega Pack (£50)
Worried that your kids are spending too much staring at screens? Get them doing something more constructive with this experimental coding kit from the folks over at Tech Will Save Us.
Designed together with the BBC, the kit comes with all the bits your little ones need to build and code electronic, well, everything. Start them off with the bundled bots, then set them loose with the online projects – who knows what they'll end up creating?
Nintendo Labo Variety Pack (£60)
Crafting crazy creations from leftover cardboard is as much of a Christmas tradition as leaving carrots out for Santa. So why buy more of the stuff from Nintendo?
Well, for one thing, it's much less messy than letting the sprogs loose with safety scissors on the living room carpet.
And, if they're lucky enough to have a Switch console, they can fold the sheets into remarkable sets that interact with their Ninty machine – from motorbike handlebars to a fishing rod to a piano – in a glorious fusion of corrugated paper and portable console.
Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Twin-Pack (£45)
Thwump! Thwump! Thwump! Smash. Nerf guns are great, but a volley of foam darts can quickly obliterate those precious baubles.
Switch your kids to this infrared kit for projectile-free play: an IR sensor on each blaster is the target, with light indicators displaying remaining health and ammo.
And, if they want more, they can launch the partner app for power-ups and opponent-tracking, or to play a lonely game of AR shoot-’em-up – which, if they're as clumsy as us, is just as likely to result in decoration destruction.
Suzy Snooze (£149)
Threat of empty stockings in the morning doing nothing to get your little ones off to bed on Christmas Eve? Suzy Snooze could be your saviour.
More than just a night light, simply push down this connected glower's hat to start the sleep sequence: it'll soothe your small ones with relaxing sounds and light patterns, before entering night mode and glowing softly.
When it's time to wake? Its hat will start to rise and raise them gently in the reverse.
Sphero Bolt (£150)
Youngster outgrown their marbles? This brilliant ball will keep them busy way past Boxing Day: a robo-roller packed with sensors, its partner app puts accessible coding at your offspring’s fingertips.
Start out simple with some driving commands, take things up a gear with the light sensor and compass, before getting techy with the new LED matrix – a 8x8 grid of technicolour fun that’s good for games, data and, well, just about anything they can think of.
Juiced on the charging podium, Bolt will run for more than two hours – plenty of time to sneak a quick Christmas day snooze.
Anki Cozmo (£180)
Cozmo is quite possibly the brightest robo toy we’ve met – and certainly the cutest: besides scooting merrily around surfaces – cleverly avoiding obstacles and edges – he loves nothing more than playing games with the bundled blocks (though he'll behave like a bad-tempered Wall-E if you beat him).
He'll nudge you when he wants more fun, squint when he's concentrating and celebrate when he figures something out – which is probably more reaction than you'll get out of many relatives this Christmas.
Cut In Half (£22)
"Mum, what does a microwave look like cut in half?"
It's not the toughest question your child can ask, but probably one of the hardest to answer visually. Mercifully, madhat YouTube man Mike Warren has done the hard work with his high-pressure water jet so you don't have to: open up this harcover compendium for countless images of everyday objects quite literally cut in half. Glorious.
Lego App-Controlled Batmobile (£90)
What's one more thing wheeling around the rug come Christmas day? Besides robot balls and code-your-own-creatures, this brick-built Batmobile adds an added element of danger for any careless stepper who's been at the Bucks Fizz.
Once its 312 pieces are put together – complete Bluetooth battery hub and twin motors – your would-be superhero will be able to control their Bruce Wayne mini-machine from any smartphone or tablet you've got kicking around. Gotham only knows what they'll end up attaching to it when they get bored.