Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas for Star Wars fans

Buying for a Star Wars geek? These are the gifts you're looking for
by 

Cash in those galactic credits: it's time to stock the Falcon with a bumper haul of Christmas goodies.

With 20 cracking presents to keep every bounty hunter, Hutt and Gungan grinning, there's plenty here to help you feel the festive Force.

From dinky droids to brick-built ships, you might not find anything to fix that faulty hyperdrive but we've still got a good feeling about this list.

So go ahead, stick your hand in that stocking. Unless...IT'S A TRAP! But it's not, so stow your blaster and read on.

BB8 Alarm Clock (£20)

Forever late for Jedi training? Stay on the right side of your master with this handy beeper styled like BB-8.

Besides ensuring you're a punctual Padawan, give it a bop on the head and the dinky droid will do double duty as a night light – ideal for finding the keys to your speeder at 5am.

Star Wars Jedi Challenges (£130)

Keep getting saber burns every time you swing for an enemy? Sounds like you need some coordination practice.

Don't bother commuting to the academy: just strap on this AR helmet from Lenovo, fire up the partner app and prepare to do battle with virtual foes. Your swing and swish will be spot on before you can say "look out for those baubles!"

Numskull Boba Fett Beanie (£15)

Boba Fett didn’t need to wear a beanie hat to keep his clone noggin warm: he had a helmet for that.

Toasty though it is, this green beanie won't provide anything like the level of protection or anonymity as the infamous bounty hunter's iconic headgear – though if you pull it right down over your face, you might obtain some of the same mystique. Maybe.

The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story (£18)

Love them or hate them, the spin-offs are here to stay. Embrace the back-story with this eye-pleasing coffee table compendium.

Jam-packed with concept art, sketches, models and sets, it's a stunning look behind the scenes of the latest flick in the Star Wars franchise – and, even if you weren't a fan of Solo, take one look at this handsome book and you can't help but respect the dedication of its makers. Yub nub!

Samsonite Paradiver Star Wars Backpack (£90)

Not carbonite – sorry, Han – but almost as durable, this backpack from the clever case-makers at Samsonite is ideal for galaxy-trotting travellers with an allegiance to the Dark Side.

Stylish, light and padded in all the right places, its 19-litre capacity should be good for all the rebel-crushing kit you could possibly need – and, with a pattern that falls just on the subtler side of fanboy, you can probably get away with taking it to work.

Stormtrooper Glass (£10)

It’s probably fair to assume that this isn’t the only Stormtrooper's head that's been used to drink out of.

But, while Lord Vader’s disciplinary methods have always been a little on the violent side, no footsoldiers were harmed in the making of this 150ml tumbler – though an original helmet mould was used to create it.

Nixon Ranger Chrono SW (£320)

This ticker from Nixon won't give you the skills of Han Solo at the helm of the Millennium Falcon, but – with a gunmetal finish to match the iconic ship and dials inspired by its cockpit windows – it might just get you a free drink down at the Mos Eisley cantina. Or a punch, depending on who you show it to.

The best news? It's waterproof down to 100m, because even the best pilots sometimes forget to take their watches off before they get in the bath.

