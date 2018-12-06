Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gifts for musicians and music makers

Ah, the discordant cacophony of Christmas: bells jingled, basters squelched, baubles smashed. It's enough to make you think the whole thing's an extended exercise in avant garde expressionism.

If the sweet sounds of Yuletide turn your frustration up to 11, try one of these pitch-perfect gifts, sure to retune your festive spirit.

From connected pedals to DIY synths, there's something here to please every kind of music maker – whether you're working on a sick winter riff or a dubstep remix of the Royal Christmas Message.