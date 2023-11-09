How to charge your Apple Watch faster

The Apple Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches you can get your hands on. And if you’ve got your hands on the gadget for your wrist, you’ll no doubt want to make the best use out of it. There’s nothing worse than hanging around waiting for your tech to finish charging. So, are you charging your Apple Watch as quickly as you can?

The cable you use to juice up the techy timepiece actually makes a difference to how quickly it charges. Here’s how you can make sure you charge your Apple Watch faster.

Charge your Apple Watch faster with the right cable

From the Apple Watch Series 7 onwards, the smartwatch has packed fast charging capabilities. It lets the wrist gadget suck up more power, so it juices up quickly. Using the feature, your device can go from 0-80% in around 45 minutes, or in an hour if you’re sporting an Ultra model. But are you actually taking advantage of this fast charging?

The cable you use to charge your Apple Watch makes a huge difference. In order to use fast charging, you need to make sure that you plug in the charging cable that came with your watch (the USB-C Magnetic Fast Charger). You can tell that it’s the right cable by the USB-C connector and metal ring around the white plastic puck. You also need to make sure you’re using a 18W+ Apple USB-C Power Adapter or 5W+ option with USB-PD from a third-party.

As long as you’re using the right charging tech, you’ll be able to charge your Apple Watch faster. Be wary of hot or cold conditions that can affect charging speeds, but you should be good to go.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home