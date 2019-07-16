Celebrate 50 years since the Moon Landing with these gadgets, Lego sets, apps, and movies

You could recreate Armstrong’s iconic “one small step for man” with an inflatable astronaut costume and then bound about in slow-motion. But if you don’t want everyone nearby to slowly back away, try some Lego.

NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander (£84.99) offers a gorgeous brick-based replica of the Eagle lunar module, a lunar surface with craters and footprints, and a couple of astronauts. If you’re more into rockets, grab the 1m high(!) NASA Apollo Saturn V (£109.99), which comes with its own dinky lunar lander.

Should your space dreams be more ambitious than going to the Moon, try Lego’s new Mars Exploration collection (£9.99–£119.99). And if all those sets just gave your wallet a heart attack, there’s the pay-packet-friendly Benny’s Space Squad (£8.99), with its four astronauts, Moon buggy, spaceship, and dollop of 1980s Lego Space nostalgia. Yum!