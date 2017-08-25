Buying guide: the best drones under £1500

Drones are no longer the preserve of pro filmmakers and the military.

The past couple of years has seen an abundance of affordable, easy-to-fly quad- and hexacopters hit the market, putting the power of aerial photography in the grasp of anyone with a bit of spare cash to burn.

GoPro, Yuneec, DJI… with all this choice, which drone is the right one for you? Read on and we’ll give you all the answers.