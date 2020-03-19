Beta Yourself: Making Music

Keep it simple

If you’ve never written a song before, don’t think you’ll become Brian Wilson overnight. Start slowly and play around, figuring out how to make interesting snippets that sound good. Ignore condescending musos who insist you should avoid automation and loops – make use of whatever tools you have to hand, and gradually build your skills.

Slow it down

Tempo is an important part of any song. Although you might want to craft insanely fast rock or head-thumping dance tracks, don’t forget it’s slower tracks that often brim with atmosphere. So set your tempo to less than 100 at least some of the time. Also remember that you can temporarily slow everything down to record tricky bits.

Move some air

Although you can go from blank canvas to published song entirely on your phone, that doesn’t mean you should eschew real-world kit entirely. For noodling around when composing at home, an external keyboard can be very handy; and as great as virtual guitars can sound, nothing touches the real thing.

Learn me right

Want to break all the rules? You need to know what they are first. So make use of apps that help you compose using scales – and find out what scales actually are using Khan Academy. Keen to actually tickle the ivories or get your strum on? Try Yousician.

Set your sights

Although we said to keep things simple to begin with, do figure out where you want to end up with your music. There’s nothing wrong with being ambitious. You’re probably not going to headline Glasto, but there’s nothing to say you and your phone aren’t capable of crafting a tune that gets friends’ heads bobbing... or even an airing on 6 Music.