Best stream decks, control panels and creative controllers for streaming and productivity in 2025

The best stream decks aren’t just for content creators. Sure, these desktop control panels make it easy to tweak settings while you’re live. But with support for all sorts of shortcuts, they can also make you more productive – whether you’re editing video, mixing audio or just getting things done.

Every stream deck featured here has a set of programmable buttons which gives you quick access to an arsenal of apps and actions. The best offer a full dashboard of knobs, dials and switches that can be mapped for complete creative control.

Whether you want to work faster, edit easier or broadcast better, you’ll find stream decks for every need and budget in our round-up below. We’ve also covered what to look for when deciding.

The best stream decks you can buy today:

The informative interface

1. Elgato Stream Deck Neo

Being late to your stream won’t win you many fans. Luckily, this compact panel features a readout that can display the time and date. If you are running behind schedule, the shortcuts should get you back on track. Configure different icon layouts or program each key to show a world clock, so you can be tardy in eight time zones.

The production pro 2. Elgato Stream Deck + Many jobs need a jab. Other tasks take a touch. For some, only a twiddle will do. This console can handle all three: trigger actions with an LCD button tap, adjust levels with the twist of a dial or use the touch strip to swipe through info. Smart profiles streamline post-production, while the optional XLR dock is a sound addition for real-time mixing.

The multi menu

3. Razer Stream Controller X There are many things you might need to do mid-stream. Mute your mic. Adjust your webcam. Launch Slack to tell your boss why you’re currently live on Twitch instead of Teams. This 15-button board supports shortcuts for all of those and more, available through Loupedeck’s marketplace. There are Razer plugins too, to keep your desktop setup under control.

The two-way toolpad

4. Streamplify Streaming Deck One Between keyboards and ornaments, desk space is always at a premium. This dinky deck makes the most of whatever’s available: prop it on the non-slip stand for elevated access with an efficient footprint. Need to reorient? Not only can you program the 15 LCD keys with all sorts of shortcuts, but the icons also rotate for a portrait setup. The mini mixer

5. Rode Streamer X Need a support act for your solo streaming? Add this one-man band to your ensemble. Equipped with a chorus of inputs, it can orchestrate every kind of content – from 4K video via HDMI to high-res audio from an XLR mic. Beat pads mean you can cue FX on the fly, while a pair of volume knobs let you dial things up to 11. The studio scroller

6. Logitech MX Creative Console True Adobe pros have every keyboard shortcut committed to memory. Want to free up that headspace for creativity? This desktop combo lets your ideas flow. Configured with app-specific actions, the Keypad puts editing tools at your fingertips. Select your weapon, then use the wireless Dialpad for fine control. The dial does different things depending on the task – from fast Photoshop layer selection to precision grading in Premiere Pro. It works with other apps, too. The analogue adjuster

7. Tourbox Neo Take your old DualShock 3 controller. Put it in the microwave with a Bop It! What do you get? The perfect peripheral for dextrous creatives. Fully customisable and compatible with pretty much any editing software, it lets you scroll, twist and spin your way to productivity. Plus if anyone tries to hijack your workflow, they’ll be all fingers and thumbs. The content console 8. Wacom Loupedeck Live S Time is money when you’re a creator. Don’t have the seconds to set up custom shortcuts? Loupedeck lets you download plugins for more than 200 apps, from Twitch to Philips Hue. Presets configure the dials, buttons and haptic keys for instant efficiency, whether you’re changing scenes or streams. There’s even a profile for Microsoft Flight Simulator, so you can take off in your downtime. The all-in-one array

9. Razer Stream Controller Radiohead probably doesn’t need a stream controller. If they did, this one would do the trick. With enough knobs to keep Johnny Greenwood busy for hours, Razer’s deck is one for the tinkerers. Dynamic Mode automatically switches between custom profiles to match the app you’re using, while six dials, eight buttons and a dozen haptic shortcut keys let you set everything in its right place.

How to choose the best stream deck

Looking to buy the best keyboard but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Function: Some panels make it easier to stream, while others are designed to boost your creativity. The best do both, with features and controls that adapt to different apps and tasks.

Some panels make it easier to stream, while others are designed to boost your creativity. The best do both, with features and controls that adapt to different apps and tasks. Buttons: The smallest stream decks feature just six shortcuts, while the biggest have up to 32. Most mid-size models let you tab through several key configurations to find a compromise.

The smallest stream decks feature just six shortcuts, while the biggest have up to 32. Most mid-size models let you tab through several key configurations to find a compromise. Controls: Every panel above has buttons, most of which are mappable. If your creative process demands more granular content control, pick one with audio knobs, additional keys or a touchscreen panel.

Every panel above has buttons, most of which are mappable. If your creative process demands more granular content control, pick one with audio knobs, additional keys or a touchscreen panel. Customisation: Use desktop apps to make your panel work for you. Customise shortcuts, change the look and layout of displays, assign button functions and even configure macros that streamline your workflow.

