The best soundbars and soundbases of 2017 - reviewed

Not everyone can fork out on a fully-fledged 5.1 speaker system to grace their living rooms. But as voracious consumers of TV shows and films, we all want something that sounds better than what’s oozing out of our slim new flatscreen TVs.

Soundbars and soundbases are the answer. Whether bar or box, they’re the most convenient and effective way of injecting a bit of cinema magic into your humble living room.

To that end, we’ve rounded up ten of the best soundbars and soundbases you can find on the market, in two price categories. There’s one for every home and use here, with plenty of clever technology, streaming features and exciting sound quality to reel you in.

Additional words by Kashfia Kabir