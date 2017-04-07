The best smart home security cameras - reviewed

George Orwell’s 1984 had it right when it talked about Face Crime: allow your mind to wander and they will find out!

OK, so we’re not quite there with the whole thought-scanning tech just yet (despite what Zuckerburg might think) but we can now lock down every inch of our home - covering all conceivable angles, detecting every cough or hasty movement, even recognising faces and learning your daily routines.

Scary stuff or just a webcam with added smarts? We’ve put seven of the latest home monitoring systems to the test to see if they deliver peace of mind or Orwellian dreams.