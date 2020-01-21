The best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals - £36/m w/45GB and free Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung has been on a roll with their flagship phones, with the Galaxy S10 being a crowning achievement of their S line. Sporting a remarkable 6.1inch OLED Infinity-O display, a super speedy Exynos 9820 CPU and more cameras on the back than you'll see on the M25 - all of which produce incredible quality shots.
Need more proof of how good it is? Take a look at our review, where we call it one of the most "well-rounded" Android experiences that money can buy. That was at a time when the contract deals and SIM free prices were at their highest. But now, as we're on the eve of Samsung's next generation, the costs have come tumbling down.
Plus, you can bag yourself a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for free with the deals we've picked below!
Samsung Galaxy S10 best deals: £36/m w/45GB and free Galaxy Watch Active
While we love all of the deals below, we're particularly smitten with EE offering for its sizeable data allowance and wide choice of perks.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 SIM free for £649 from Currys
EE
- 45GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
- Free BT Sport for 3 months
- Free Apple Music for 6 months
- Free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
Total cost of ownership: £864 (24-month contract)
Get it here for just £36 a month with zero upfront cost
O2
- 45GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Access to O2 Priority
- Free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
Total cost of ownership: £891 (24-month contract)
Get it here for just £34 a month with £75 upfront cost.
Three UK
- 100GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
- Free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
Total cost of ownership: £674 (24-month contract + £384 cashback)
Best of the rest
Want to shop around and see what else is on offer? Don't worry, we've got a handy little gadget below that pulls through the best deals in real-time.