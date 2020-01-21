The best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals - £36/m w/45GB and free Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung has been on a roll with their flagship phones, with the Galaxy S10 being a crowning achievement of their S line. Sporting a remarkable 6.1inch OLED Infinity-O display, a super speedy Exynos 9820 CPU and more cameras on the back than you'll see on the M25 - all of which produce incredible quality shots.

Need more proof of how good it is? Take a look at our review, where we call it one of the most "well-rounded" Android experiences that money can buy. That was at a time when the contract deals and SIM free prices were at their highest. But now, as we're on the eve of Samsung's next generation, the costs have come tumbling down.

Plus, you can bag yourself a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for free with the deals we've picked below!