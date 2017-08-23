The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals

So you've seen our hands on review of the new Note 8 - and are now you're keen to get your hands on one.
No surprise, really: Samsung's superphone has one utterly gorgeous design, with a bigger-than-big 6.3in QHD+ screen, plenty of power and that familiar S-Pen stylus that we all love.
It's not due to launch until the 15th of September, but the good news is that pre-orders have just opened up - so we've rounded up the key retailers stocking the Note 8, covering all the top deals on offer.
Move quickly and you'll even get your phone a day early on the 14th, with a free Samsung DeX docking station (worth £139.99) thrown in for good measure.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 best deals
SIM free
Get the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 SIM free for £869 - from Samsung UK
Contract - EE
The best offer for the Note 8 on EE at the moment comes with 16GB of data for £57.99 a month, with a £49.99 upfront fee
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three months
- 16GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1441.75
O2
The Note 8 is available from O2 at a cost of £49 a month with 5GB of data, plus a £59.99 upfront cost.
- 5GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1235.99
Vodafone
Big Red's Note 8 offering has a decent 16GB of data for £56 a month, and a £50 upfront cost.
- 16GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1394