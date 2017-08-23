The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals

So you've seen our hands on review of the new Note 8 - and are now you're keen to get your hands on one.

No surprise, really: Samsung's superphone has one utterly gorgeous design, with a bigger-than-big 6.3in QHD+ screen, plenty of power and that familiar S-Pen stylus that we all love.

It's not due to launch until the 15th of September, but the good news is that pre-orders have just opened up - so we've rounded up the key retailers stocking the Note 8, covering all the top deals on offer.

Move quickly and you'll even get your phone a day early on the 14th, with a free Samsung DeX docking station (worth £139.99) thrown in for good measure.

Make sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back, as we'll be regularly updating it with great deals.