The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals

Eager to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8? Looking around for the best deals? Look no further.
So you've seen our hands on review of the new Note 8 - and are now you're keen to get your hands on one.

No surprise, really: Samsung's superphone has one utterly gorgeous design, with a bigger-than-big 6.3in QHD+ screen, plenty of power and that familiar S-Pen stylus that we all love.

It's not due to launch until the 15th of September, but the good news is that pre-orders have just opened up - so we've rounded up the key retailers stocking the Note 8, covering all the top deals on offer.

Move quickly and you'll even get your phone a day early on the 14th, with a free Samsung DeX docking station (worth £139.99) thrown in for good measure.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 best deals

SIM free

Get the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 SIM free for £869 - from Samsung UK

Contract - EE

The best offer for the Note 8 on EE at the moment comes with 16GB of data for £57.99 a month, with a £49.99 upfront fee

  • Free Apple Music for six months
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 16GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1441.75

O2

The Note 8 is available from O2 at a cost of £49 a month with 5GB of data, plus a £59.99 upfront cost.

  • 5GB data 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1235.99 

Vodafone

Big Red's Note 8 offering has a decent 16GB of data for £56 a month, and a £50 upfront cost.

  • 16GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1394 

