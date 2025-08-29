Honor’s latest ultraportable laptop is almost as skinny as its foldable phone

Honor might’ve just laid claim to the “world’s thinnest foldable phone” throne by bringing the Magic V5 to Europe, but the firm also has its sights set on the slim laptop landscape. The Honor MagicBook Art 14 (2025 edition), which also made its debut at the Magic V5 launch event, is just 11.5mm at its thickest point and weighs a miniscule 1.03kg.

The ultraportable MacBook rival looks fetching in Emerald Green colours – a welcome change from the space greys and silvers I usually expect from Honor’s notebook division. It has a soft touch finish that feels as high-end as you’d hope given the £1500 asking price (there’s no US launch on the cards), and seemed to resist fingerprint muck rather well.

Honor hasn’t skimped on connectivity, with a full-size HDMI port and single USB-A as well as twin USB-Cs and a 3.5mm headset port. There’s even room for a neat storage system for the webcam, which pops out of the side of the laptop and magnetically clings on to the top of the screen when it’s needed.

The 14.6in OLED display is a beaut, with a 3120×2080 touchscreen that’s wickedly sharp, a 120Hz refresh rate that made scrolling as smooth as silk, and a work-friendly 3:2 aspect ratio that’ll comfortably fit two documents side-by-side. Officially it’ll hit a peak 1600 nits brightness, albeit only when showing HDR content; it was shining pretty hard in SDR mode during my demo, and I had no issues with glare thanks to an anti-reflective coating.

I can’t speak for the six-speaker audio setup yet, as I wasn’t able to crank the volume up. Having up-firing drivers either side of the keyboard tray bodes well for clarity, though, in spite of the MagicBook’s slender dimensions.

Performance is also an unknown right now, though with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H chipset, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, I’m betting this will feel pretty potent for an ultraportable laptop.

Honor reckons the 60Whr battery is good for ten hours of real-world working, or more than enough to get through a full working day (with some social scrolling or a streaming show catch-up over lunch). A half-hour on mains power should then bring it back up to near 50%, and onto a full battery in 95 minutes.

Remote workers looking to lighten their load can pick up the MagicBook Art 14 AI right now, directly from Honor. It officially retails for £1500, but early birds can get a £400 discount – that’s quite the chunk of change compared to a MacBook Air with similar amounts of memory and storage.

The 13.3in Honor MagicPad 3 is slimmer still. Honor’s latest high-end Android tablet is a mere 5.79mm, not counting its rear camera bump, and only tips the scales at 595g. Those snappers include a 13MP main and 2MP macro around back, and a 9MP selfie cam up front.

There’s LCD screen tech here, rather than OLED, but resolution is still a pin-sharp 3200×2136 and the adaptive refresh rate can ramp up all the way to 165Hz. It’ll reach 1000 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM), which should be a boon for visibility. It plays nicely with the Honor Magic Pencil 3 stylus, too. A generous eight speaker drivers should also mean it shouts pretty loudly for such a skinny tablet.

Power comes from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It’s running Android 15, with Honor’s MagicOS 9.0.1 skin on top – including a bunch of AI-infused apps. Crucially, there’s a simply colossal 12,450mAh silicon-carbon battery on board to maximise uptime.

The Honor MagicPad 3 is available to buy right now from the Honor web shop. Normally it’ll retail for £600, but early bird pricing take it down to £500 at the time of writing.