The best laptops available for under £500

Need an upgrade on the cheap? Here are the best laptops available for under £500.
There are laptops literally everywhere, but it’s tricky to find a good one under £500. 

It’s no secret that a lot of the portable computers we review and love are quite a bit above that budget. And if you can afford them, they will sort you out for a long, long time. 

But most of us don't really have the budget like that to drop at a moment's notice. What if you're in need of something a bit more affordable? Maybe you’re just looking for a family laptop, a quick fix to your new working from home scenario, or for those countless group video chats with online boardgames. 

That’s where we come in with a list of the best options worth your hard-earned moneyy! 

What to look for in a good laptop under £500

So you’re in the market for a new laptop on a budget? We’ve got expert recommendations just below, but if you want to shop around yourself, here’s what kinds of specs you should look out for: 

  1. RAM – A good computer is a nice balance of all the hardware, but the RAM is an important-yet-overlooked number. Most of you boffins will know this bit, but as a place for storing data you commonly use, to be accessed rapidly, it’s your key to a speedy setup. 
  2. Check the OS – For most laptops, this is a simple thing to spot. Does it have a Windows, Apple or Chrome logo? You know what it will be. But more on that first one, there are different versions of Windows 10. If you pick one with 10S on, get ready to pony up some extra dosh and unlock the full home version to install more apps. 
  3. Find your expectations and work backward – What is the worst question most punters in the likes of a PC World hear? “What are you looking for?” You went in there for a laptop, expecting help to pick the best one, but the staff have just thrown a spanner into the works. So, by this, we mean look at what you’d like to do with your laptop and work upwards from there. Want a system just for web browsing and netflix binging? You don’t need big specs. What about something with the ability to run slightly more processor-intensive working software like Photoshop? Look for a slightly beefier processor. 

Dell Inspiron 15 3000

We’re starting strong with Dell’s brand new 15in Inspiron laptop. At the moment, it’s on sale with £49.99 off, and they’ve loaded these new versions with Intel’s 10th gen processor - an i5 in this one that goes up to 3.6GHz!  

Pair that with an SSD and 8GB super-fast DDR4 RAM, and you’ve got a zippy system behind that gorgeous 1080p display.  

HP 14in Chromebook

Not in need of so much power? Maybe you just need a machine for simple web browsing, binge-watching and the occasional document creation. Step forward HP with the 14” Chromebook. 

Google’s OS is a simple one to use and all their cloud services make for a computer that does everything you need! The AMD A4 processor and 4GB RAM keeps things zippy, and for that better binging experience, you’ve got B&O speakers implemented.

Lenovo V155

Great for everyday business that you may be getting busy with nowadays from home, Lenovo’s V155 comes with AMD’s zippy Ryzen 3 processor and a health 8GB RAM.  

Alongside this, the 256GB SSD guarantees plenty of storage for your apps and documents, which with the full-size ergonomic keyboard with decent key travel makes for a working machine that won’t let you down. 

Oh, and the 1080p screen with Dolby audio makes this cracking for some fun too! 

ASUS Vivobook

Sometimes a budget price means a budget construction and budget materials... Not with the Vivobook. 

The 14in screen dominates 87% of the surface, powered by an Intel i3 processor and 4GB Ram. A 128GB SSD is more than enough room for general work and fun apps, and the ultrabook size of this machine makes this nice and portable – something you can show off when we can leave the house! 

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim

This feather-light laptop is dirt cheap at the moment, and comes with enough power to run everything you need in the day-to-day browsing and emails. 

The 1080p display keeps all your content looking at its best, and the 1.4GHz processor keeps those essential apps running at a good pace. 

If you need something that will get the job done at a great price, this is a great place to look. 

BONUS: Microsoft Surface Go

Can you spring an extra £9 over the top of the £500 for something special? You can get Microsoft’s Surface Go! 

A good all-rounder for work and play, and Microsoft’s true realisation of the tablet/computer hybrid – this 10in full HD panel comes crammed with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, alongside an Intel Pentium Gold processor for speedy performance. 

Its form factor is a great marriage of productivity in work mode and that kickstand to kick back in bed with the third re-watch of The Office (US, of course).

