The best laptops available for under £500

There are laptops literally everywhere, but it’s tricky to find a good one under £500.

It’s no secret that a lot of the portable computers we review and love are quite a bit above that budget. And if you can afford them, they will sort you out for a long, long time.

But most of us don't really have the budget like that to drop at a moment's notice. What if you're in need of something a bit more affordable? Maybe you’re just looking for a family laptop, a quick fix to your new working from home scenario, or for those countless group video chats with online boardgames.

That’s where we come in with a list of the best options worth your hard-earned moneyy!