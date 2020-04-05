The best laptops available for under £500

There are laptops literally everywhere, but it’s tricky to find a good one under £500.
It’s no secret that a lot of the portable computers we review and love are quite a bit above that budget. And if you can afford them, they will sort you out for a long, long time.
But most of us don't really have the budget like that to drop at a moment's notice. What if you're in need of something a bit more affordable? Maybe you’re just looking for a family laptop, a quick fix to your new working from home scenario, or for those countless group video chats with online boardgames.
That’s where we come in with a list of the best options worth your hard-earned moneyy!
What to look for in a good laptop under £500
So you’re in the market for a new laptop on a budget? We’ve got expert recommendations just below, but if you want to shop around yourself, here’s what kinds of specs you should look out for:
- RAM – A good computer is a nice balance of all the hardware, but the RAM is an important-yet-overlooked number. Most of you boffins will know this bit, but as a place for storing data you commonly use, to be accessed rapidly, it’s your key to a speedy setup.
- Check the OS – For most laptops, this is a simple thing to spot. Does it have a Windows, Apple or Chrome logo? You know what it will be. But more on that first one, there are different versions of Windows 10. If you pick one with 10S on, get ready to pony up some extra dosh and unlock the full home version to install more apps.
- Find your expectations and work backward – What is the worst question most punters in the likes of a PC World hear? “What are you looking for?” You went in there for a laptop, expecting help to pick the best one, but the staff have just thrown a spanner into the works. So, by this, we mean look at what you’d like to do with your laptop and work upwards from there. Want a system just for web browsing and netflix binging? You don’t need big specs. What about something with the ability to run slightly more processor-intensive working software like Photoshop? Look for a slightly beefier processor.