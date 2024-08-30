Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Features / Best Labor Day tech deals 2024: the top offers I’ve found so far

FeaturesDeals
Features

Best Labor Day tech deals 2024: the top offers I’ve found so far

I've scoured the internet for some top Labor Day tech deals - here's my pick of the best offers so far, with none of the random brands you find on other sites

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham
Labor Day deals

Labor Day deals are here! There are stacks of great offers over the holiday weekend including from all the major retailers including, Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe’s Target, and Walmart. Some sites are having a prolonged sale over an extended period, while other deals are only on through Labor Day itself, Monday 2 September 2024.

I’ve covered deals events like Black Friday and Prime Day for Stuff (and previously other sites) for well over a decade now and so I know what makes for a great deal.

Therefore, we will only put genuine, worthwhile deals on this page – everything you see here is from a reputable seller and from a key brand. There are no quirky unknown products here. Of course, the below is just the start – I’ll be bringing you my pick of the very latest Labor Day tech deals regularly over the weekend. Enjoy the deals!

The best overall Labor Day tech deals

Apple Air Tag 4 pack – now $75 , was $99 (save $24)

Apple iPad (9th gen, 65GB) – now $189, was $329 (that’s 40% off)

Apple MacBook Air 13in with M1 – was $699, now $649 (that’s $50)

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40mm – now $189, was $249 (that’s $60 off)

Amazon Kindle 16GB – now $85, was $100 (that’s 15% off)

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker – now $18, was $25 (that’s 28% off)

HP Envy 2-in-1 14in Wide Ultra XGA Touch-Screen Laptop – now $60, was $1050 (that’s a $450 saving)

Top retailer offers

Amazon – AirPods from $89 and MacBooks from $799

Best Buy – MacBook deals from $799

Dell – Inspiron and XPS deals from $299

Verizon – get the iPhone 15 for free on a new Select Unlimited plan

Walmart – various AirTag, AirPod, Mac and iPad deals

Profile image of Dan Grabham Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief

About

Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website.  Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio.

Areas of expertise

Computing, mobile, audio, smart home