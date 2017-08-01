The best iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and SE UK contract deals - August 2017

With the Apple iPhone 7 going from strength to strength, and whether you've been meaning to replace your ageing iPhone 4s for years or you're already bored with your iPhone 6 - the Apple iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus have some great deals around today.

Having spent plenty of time with Apple's current flagships, we're still mightily impressed with the last gen - check out our reviews of the 6s and 6s Plus to find out why. And there's now a third top-spec option in the form of the iPhone SE: a smaller-screened handset that packs pretty much all the power of its bigger siblings.

But we know the real reason you've landed on this page is so that you can buy one. Fair enough: below you'll find the top deals currently on offer with all of the major network providers.

These all show the total cost of ownership (TCO), which is the cost of the contract, multiplied by the 24 months duration, with the upfront cost added.