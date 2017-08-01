The best iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and SE UK contract deals - August 2017

With the Apple iPhone 7 going from strength to strength, and whether you've been meaning to replace your ageing iPhone 4s for years or you're already bored with your iPhone 6 - the Apple iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus have some great deals around today.
Having spent plenty of time with Apple's current flagships, we're still mightily impressed with the last gen - check out our reviews of the 6s and 6s Plus to find out why. And there's now a third top-spec option in the form of the iPhone SE: a smaller-screened handset that packs pretty much all the power of its bigger siblings.
But we know the real reason you've landed on this page is so that you can buy one. Fair enough: below you'll find the top deals currently on offer with all of the major network providers.
These all show the total cost of ownership (TCO), which is the cost of the contract, multiplied by the 24 months duration, with the upfront cost added.
The best Apple iPhone 6s deals: £22.99/m w/ 2GB (EE)
Is 32GB of phone enough for you? If it is, these are the iPhone 6s deals you'll want to take a look at. The EE deal looks the pick of the bunch to us with 2GB for £22.99 a month, or O2 with 3GB for £26 a month.
EE
EE's best deal for the 32GB iPhone 6s gives you 2GB of data, for a monthly cost of £22.99, with a £89.99 upfront fee.
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three momth
- 2GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £641.75
Get it here for £22.99 a month, plus a £89.99 upfront fee on EE in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
Three
Three's best 32GB iPhone deal will set you back £25 a month (£55.99 upfront) and for that you get 2GB of data.
- 2GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £655.99
Get it here for £25 a month, plus a £55.99 upfront fee on Three in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
O2
O2's best 32GB iPhone 6s deal gives you a reasonable amount of data for £27 a month, with a £50 upfront fee.
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £698
Get it here for £27 a month, plus a £50.00 upfront fee on O2 in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
Vodafone
This 32GB iPhone 6s deal has no upfront cost and a massive 4GB of data, for £32 a month, £69.99 upfront.
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £837.99
Get it here for £32 a month, plus a £69.99 upfront fee on Vodafone in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
* See more Apple iPhone 6s 32GB deals here
The best Apple iPhone 6s Plus deals: £36/m w/ 4GB (Vodafone)
Apple's biggest phone plus 32GB of storage might seem an odd combination, but cloud storage could make it work. We like the Vodafone deal for its low monthly cost, and EE for the big data.
Vodafone
Vodafone's £36 a month offering comes with a 4GB data offering, with a £50 upfront cost.
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £914
Get it here for £36 a month, plus a £50 upfront fee on Vodafone in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
O2
A good all-round deal: 3GB of data, £37 a month, plus a £49.99 upfront fee.
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £937.99
Get it here for £37 a month, plus a £49.99 upfront fee on O2 in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
EE
EE's offers you get very large 10GB of data for £37.99 a month, big data at a good price.
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three momths
- 10GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £911.76
Get it here for £37.99 a month on EE in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
Three
If you've got your heart set on Three, this is the pick of its iPhone 6s Plus deals - £38 a month, and a £28.99 upfront.
- 8GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £940.99
Get it here for £38 a month, plus a £28.99 upfront fee on Three in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
* See more Apple iPhone 6s Plus deals here
The best Apple iPhone SE deals: £17.99/m w/ 1GB (EE)
The iPhone SE is Apple's 4in iPhone, crammed with the powerful innards of the iPhone 6s. We've spotted a few cracking deals on it, led by these four below.
EE
EE's best deal for the 32GB iPhone SE gives you a reasonable 1GB of data, for a monthly cost of £17.99.
- 1GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £431.76
Get it here for £17.99 on EE in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
Vodafone
Big red's best deal comes in at £23 a month with 1GB of data.
- 1GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £552
Get it here for £23 on Vodafone in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
Three
The numerical network's leading deal comes with 2GB for £24 a month, with no upfront fee.
- £5 cashback
- 2GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £571
Get it here for £24 on Three in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
O2
O2's most outstanding deal for the iPhone SE delivers 2GB of data, on a £24 contract, with no upfront cost.
- 2GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £576
Get it here for £24 on O2 in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
* See more Apple iPhone SE deals here