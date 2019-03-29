The Best Huawei P30 Pro Deals - £50 p/m w/60GB data and free smart speaker

Huawei is back with the P30 Pro, packing a blistering fast processor, gorgeous screen and more cameras than the M25.

In our hands-on, we fell in love with the iridescent colours, the zippiness of the Kirin 985, the vivid 6.47in OLED FHD+ display and the beauty 4,200mAh battery that can take you from 0-70% in just 30 minutes.

Plus, you may have noticed that beasty camera array on the back - sporting four lenses for capable photography in pretty much all situations, with the ability to zoom all the way up to 10x.Now that the P30 Pro is up for pre-order, all the networks are out the gate with some amazing deals, and we’ve handpicked the best ones.