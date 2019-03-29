The Best Huawei P30 Pro Deals - £50 p/m w/60GB data and free smart speaker

Huawei is back with the P30 Pro, packing a blistering fast processor, gorgeous screen and more cameras than the M25.
In our hands-on, we fell in love with the iridescent colours, the zippiness of the Kirin 985, the vivid 6.47in OLED FHD+ display and the beauty 4,200mAh battery that can take you from 0-70% in just 30 minutes.
Plus, you may have noticed that beasty camera array on the back - sporting four lenses for capable photography in pretty much all situations, with the ability to zoom all the way up to 10x.Now that the P30 Pro is up for pre-order, all the networks are out the gate with some amazing deals, and we’ve handpicked the best ones.
Pre-Order Bonus: Free Sonos One Wireless Speaker (Worth £199)
Just like with the P30, you can get a Sonos One smart speaker for absolutely free with the pre-order of a P30 Pro!
This is a five-star smart speaker that we fell in love with, and we’re sure you will too. But be quick, you’ve got until the 4th of April to get your pre-order in.
And it’s available if you pre-order from one of these retailers:
Affordable Mobiles - Amazon - Clove - Carphone Warehouse - Currys PC World - EE - fonehouse - iD Mobile - John Lewis & Partners - mobiles.co.uk - O2 - phones.co.uk - Sky Mobile - Tesco Mobile - The Smartphone Company - Three - very.co.uk - Virgin Mobile - Vodafone
Huawei P30 Pro Best Deals: £50 p/m w/60GB data on Vodafone
If you’re going for the Pro, chances are you’re in the market for a lot of data at a decent price. Well, that’s why we’re big fans of EE’s plan, giving you a massive 60GB data for £50 p/m.
EE
- 30GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Free Apple Music for six months
Total cost of ownership: £1251.99 (24-month contract)Get it here for £99.99 up front and £48 per month.
Vodafone
- 60GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1249.99 (24-month contract)Get it here for £49.99 up front and £50 per month.
O2
- 50GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- O2 priority
- Access to O2 WiFi
Total cost of ownership: £1329.99Get it here for £9.99 up front and £55 per month.
Virgin Mobile
- 25GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Rollover data
- Flexible plans
- Free WhatsApp messaging
Total cost of ownership: £1,179 (12-month contract)Get it here for £879 upfront and £25 per month.