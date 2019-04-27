The Best Huawei P30 Lite Deals - £31 p/m w/20GB including FREE earphones worth £99

Huawei has been a bit busy lately… Just one month after announcing the P30 and P30 Pro, the P30 Lite is here - their budget model with specs that scream “premium.”
You’ve still got a 48MP triple camera array on the back, powered by AI to secure perfect pictures every time, along with a 24MP front camera, huge 6.15in full-HD display, a beauty oct-core processor, 128GB storage, 4GB RAM and a massive 3340 mAh fast-charging battery.
SIM free models come in at £329 - a price that’s far easier to swallow than the £900+ asks of your top-of-the-line devices. But that’s not the only great deal… We’ve handpicked some cracking monthly contracts across all the UK’s best networks. Check them out below.
Pre-order deal: Free pair of Huawei FreeLace earphones (worth £99)
Get your pre-order in before Friday 10th May and you can grab a pair of Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones. Armed with great tech for not just a crystal clear listening experience (9.2mm dynamic driver units with titanium plating for the truest treble), to easy pairing via USB C and an 18-hour battery life.
Huawei P30 Lite Best Deals - £31 p/m w/20GB on EE
EE
- 20GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free 3 months of BT Sport
- Free 6 months of Apple Music
Total cost of ownership: £744 (24-month contract)
Get it here for £31 per month (use the EE filter to find it)
Vodafone
- 50GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Global roaming
- 24-months free access to either Spotify, Sky Sports, Now TV Entertainment or Amazon Prime Video
Total cost of ownership: £993.99 (24-month contract)
Get it here for £9.99 upfront and £41 per month (use the Vodafone filter to find it)
Virgin Mobile
- 25GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Flexible plans
- Data rollover
Total cost of ownership: £334 (1-month rolling contract)
Get it here for £309 up front and £25 per month (use the Virgin Mobile filter to find it)
O2
- 10GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- O2 priority
- O2 roaming
Total cost of ownership: £744 (24-month contract)
Get it here for £31 per month (use the O2 filter to find it)