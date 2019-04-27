The Best Huawei P30 Lite Deals - £31 p/m w/20GB including FREE earphones worth £99

Huawei has been a bit busy lately… Just one month after announcing the P30 and P30 Pro, the P30 Lite is here - their budget model with specs that scream “premium.”

You’ve still got a 48MP triple camera array on the back, powered by AI to secure perfect pictures every time, along with a 24MP front camera, huge 6.15in full-HD display, a beauty oct-core processor, 128GB storage, 4GB RAM and a massive 3340 mAh fast-charging battery.

SIM free models come in at £329 - a price that’s far easier to swallow than the £900+ asks of your top-of-the-line devices. But that’s not the only great deal… We’ve handpicked some cracking monthly contracts across all the UK’s best networks. Check them out below.