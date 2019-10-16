The best Google Pixel 4 XL deals - £43/m w/60GB data on EE

All the power of an XL phone, without the XL price, Google’s super-size Pixel 4 has been introduced with a slew of amazing deals!But don’t fall for those heavily promoted offers. They are usually a little more expensive with the premiums. Instead, scroll down and take a look at the best contract offers picked by us - including our favourite from EE.
EE
Think about what you pay for when it comes to a phone. You’ve got your main contract, but then on top of that, you’ve got your content services - music and TV. These are just as important, to bring out the best in your phone, and that’s why EE’s deal is so good, as it comes packed with all you need.
- 60GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Apple music and MTV play for 6 months, BT sport for 3 months
- Free HP Chromebook
Total cost of ownership: £1182
Get yours here for £43 a month with £150 upfront cost (use the EE filter to find it).
O2
Our favourite deal comes packed with a massive 45GB data and unlimited everything else - all for just £35 a month. Just pay £220 upfront and it’s all yours. Real value for money.
- 45GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free HP Chromebook
Total cost of ownership: £1060
Get yours here for just £35 a month with £220 upfront cost.
Vodafone
Heading on over to Vodafone, you can get a healthy 20GB of data (perfect if you, like many Brits, spend a lot of time surrounded by WiFi networks), unlimited everything else, and all the special offers you’d expect from this network.
- 20GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free HP Chromebook
Total cost of ownership: £1087
Get yours here for just £37 a month with £199 upfront cost.
Three
Take your Pixel experience to the next level with unlimited, unrestricted data. All the gigabytes you could possibly want, to binge everything in many countries around the globe (thanks to the roaming package).
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Global roaming
Total cost of ownership: £1399
Get yours for £55 a month with £79 upfront cost.